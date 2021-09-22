Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report released on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSS. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of FSS opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,843,000 after buying an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after buying an additional 42,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after buying an additional 690,725 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Federal Signal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,600,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

