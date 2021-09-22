Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Decreased by Analyst

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Shares of LECO opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $143.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

