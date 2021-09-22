Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wintrust Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $73.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

