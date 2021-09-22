Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Increased by Analyst

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.57. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.