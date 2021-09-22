Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 50,915 Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,047,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,958,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011 over the last three months.

A number of research firms recently commented on CANO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

