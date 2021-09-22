Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,226,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock worth $2,531,346. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $125.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

