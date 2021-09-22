Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,317.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 299,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 278,657 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,307,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,848,000 after purchasing an additional 97,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

