Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,428 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 587,358 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,972,000 after buying an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 212,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,422,000. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CATY opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

