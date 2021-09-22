Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,736 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after acquiring an additional 838,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $2,584,895.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,391,197 shares of company stock worth $325,418,969 over the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

