Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,279 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.36. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

