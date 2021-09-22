Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $12.73 million and $33,300.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,171.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.11 or 0.07009579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00369382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.72 or 0.01259444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00116698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.01 or 0.00558269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00565220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.99 or 0.00338158 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,919,568 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

