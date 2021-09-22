QuarkChain Trading Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $120.98 million and $5.63 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00129585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00046175 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

