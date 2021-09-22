QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in QuinStreet were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 92.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 116.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 31.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 78,912 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.64 million, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,922 shares of company stock worth $652,100 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

