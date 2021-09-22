RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RadNet by 85.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in RadNet by 216.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 21.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

