Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.66. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

