Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 3,388 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,524,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AAR by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AAR by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIR opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.75.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.