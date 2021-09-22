Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 8,354 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,707,000 after acquiring an additional 873,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -121.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

