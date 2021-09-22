Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,163,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,563,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 30.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

