Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after buying an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,064,000 after buying an additional 618,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,347,000 after buying an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after purchasing an additional 412,480 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

