Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,101 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

