Ramius Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Ramius Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTOCU. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,756,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

NASDAQ PTOCU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,609. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

