Ramius Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Ramius Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TZPSU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 226,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 145,190 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 98,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,788,000.

TZPSU stock remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

