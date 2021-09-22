Ramius Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 526,421 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,658,000. Nuance Communications makes up 10.9% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $207,720,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $170,497,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $93,688,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $60,589,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $56,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.19. 171,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

