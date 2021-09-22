Ramius Advisors LLC Purchases 25,389 Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Ramius Advisors LLC raised its position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,389 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $99,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $1,404,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $372,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $4,955,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth $106,000.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $263,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,537,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,425.

Shares of SLAMU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 10,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,935. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

