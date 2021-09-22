Ramius Advisors LLC Sells 178,240 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Ramius Advisors LLC cut its stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,240 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth about $39,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

NASDAQ JCICU traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

