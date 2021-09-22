Ramius Advisors LLC Sells 35,749 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Ramius Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,749 shares during the period. Kismet Acquisition Three makes up 0.6% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $62,000. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

Kismet Acquisition Three stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,080. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.