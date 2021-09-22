Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,850.95

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,850.95 ($24.18) and traded as high as GBX 2,045 ($26.72). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,978 ($25.84), with a volume of 35,096 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RAT shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,962.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,853.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

