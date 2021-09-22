Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report released on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40).

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

