Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) Plans GBX 0.75 Dividend

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RLE opened at GBX 41.10 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £73.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.54. Real Estate Investors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.39.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.61) price target on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

