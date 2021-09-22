Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 2,750 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $134,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. 868,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,644. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -208.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Redfin by 298.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 4,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after buying an additional 562,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Redfin by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after buying an additional 542,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

