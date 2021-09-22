RedFOX Labs [old] Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,149.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00124570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00044216 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

