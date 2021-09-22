Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

