Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.17

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 669965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at about $2,601,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

