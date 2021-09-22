Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGI. Truist decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 22,762 shares valued at $1,286,459. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

