Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGI. Truist decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.86.
Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.67.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 22,762 shares valued at $1,286,459. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.