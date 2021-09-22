Rentberry (BERRY) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $243,032.37 and $205.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00125765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00045068 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

