Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $30.65

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.65, but opened at $31.39. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

RPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,685 shares of company stock worth $8,023,026. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

