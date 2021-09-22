Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.53.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$147.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$139.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$104.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,082,809,832.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,177,795 shares of company stock valued at $996,047,951.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

