Research Analysts Set Expectations for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research report issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

TSC stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $626.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at $15,630,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 237.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 267,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after buying an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

