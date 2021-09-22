Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Anaplan (PLAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) recently:

9/17/2021 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/7/2021 – Anaplan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

9/2/2021 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/1/2021 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/1/2021 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Anaplan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $90.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Anaplan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2021 – Anaplan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

8/3/2021 – Anaplan was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

7/31/2021 – Anaplan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of PLAN opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

