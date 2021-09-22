Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

NYSE REZI opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.57.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.