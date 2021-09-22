Revain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.75 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $2.75 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Revain has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00055520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00130524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045848 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.