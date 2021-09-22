Reviewing Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clear Secure and Qumu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Qumu $29.07 million 1.52 -$9.20 million ($0.51) -4.90

Clear Secure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qumu.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Secure and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure N/A N/A N/A Qumu -57.97% -100.99% -34.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clear Secure and Qumu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33 Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33

Clear Secure presently has a consensus target price of $48.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Qumu has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.00%. Given Qumu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qumu is more favorable than Clear Secure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Clear Secure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking; and robust, secure, and scalable back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable and fast experiences through entry lanes in airport security checkpoints across the nation, as well as a broader network; CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device; and CLEAR Pass for CBP Mobile Passport Control, a mobile app that enables digital submission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection forms and U.S. entry through the mobile passport control lane. Clear Secure, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

