Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) & Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Financial Survey

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and Onion Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $580.65 million 8.58 $56.79 million $0.70 97.81 Onion Global $584.01 million 1.21 $32.13 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onion Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Revolve Group and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 3 12 0 2.80 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Revolve Group currently has a consensus target price of $65.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.34%. Given Revolve Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Onion Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 13.18% 39.45% 24.85% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Revolve Group beats Onion Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

