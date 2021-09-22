RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

NYSE RH opened at $673.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $647.02. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

