Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Seaboard were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 117.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seaboard by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth $2,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 95.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 72.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,010.96 on Wednesday. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,750.16 and a 12 month high of $4,390.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

