Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.