Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of World Acceptance worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,062 shares of company stock worth $4,645,176 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

