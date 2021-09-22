Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,224 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of WisdomTree Investments worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

WETF stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $830.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.