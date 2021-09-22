Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,776 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $738.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

