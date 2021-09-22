Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,118 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

